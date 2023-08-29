Bar to Pay for All Drinks Every Time Aaron Rodgers Loses

A Wisconsin bar is hosting a revenge-fueled drinks special this NFL season following star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ departure from his longtime team, the Green Bay Packers.

This season, at Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee, every time that Rodgers’ new team, the New York Jets, loses a game, the bar will pay everybody’s tab.

Of course, there are a few stipulations. Here’s what must be happened for drinkers to have their tabs:

The tab must be opened 15 minutes before the Jets game.

The Jets must lose the game.

The tab holder must be present for the entire game.

The deal does not include food.

The deal is not valid if the Jets are playing during the Packers’ game (presumably because the bar will be watching the Packers, not the Jets).

The deal does not include top-shelf liquor.

The Jets project to be a solid team in Rodgers’ first year; FanDuel gives them the eighth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Last season, the team with the eighth-best record in the league finished 10-8, so if the Jets do end up being the eighth-best team, Jack’s American Pub goers could be treated to eight days of free drinks — unless the Packers are playing during some of those games.

Jack’s American Pub is located at 1323 E. Brady St. in Milwaukee.

