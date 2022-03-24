Adam Carolla Explains How He Got Into The Wine Game

Comedian, radio personality and podcaster Adam Carolla joined Sean “Sticks” Larkin’s “Coptales & Cocktails” podcast and talked about how he started selling wine.

The comedian said he started “Carolla Drinks” with a rosé inspired by “The Man Show,” a show created by Carolla that ran on Comedy Central from 1999 to 2004.

“I started with Mangria, which was the first one,” he explained. “Once I did that, I kind of expanded that out into a White Peach Pair and then into a Brosé.”

“I got three different ones,” Carolla said of his rosé line. “I think they’re all about 20% alcohol by volume, so it’ll pack a punch. So you got to be careful.”

Despite being an alcohol entrepreneur, Carolla said he’s no expert. “I was never a wine connoisseur,” he said. “I just wanted to catch a buzz and thought this would be a fun way to do it.”

Of the three Mangrias the podcaster has developed, he said his favorite remains the original. “I like the original over ice. Some people dump a little sprite or Fresca or something in it, make kind of a cocktail out of it.”

Watch the full episode here:

Over the course of a near-30-year career, Carolla has worked in radio, podcasting, TV and film, and has even had several books published, most recently “I’m Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture,” which was released in June 2020.

In 2011, Carolla announced that “The Adam Carolla Show” had broken a Guinness World Record to become the most downloaded podcast ever.

In December, “Coptales & Cocktails” held a giveaway of a bottle of Old Elk Wheated Bourbon.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!