After a Year Without Kissing, This Whiskey was Worth the Wait | Whiskey Raiders

Journeyman Distillery will be releasing its annual Kissing Cousins Whiskey just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Fittingly being named “Kissing Cousins”, as the distillery aged the whiskey is wine barrels from Dablon Winery. The distillery says “This limited small-batch spirit has all the character of our Featherbone Bourbon, with deep earthy notes from an extra finish in Dablon wine barrels. ”

It is also notable that Esquire Magazine titled the 2021 Kissing Cousins release as the Best Whiskey in Michigan. This limited batch spirit has been called the “wine drinkers whiskey” by the distillery.

2021 Kissing Cousins Whiskey Tasting Notes

Journeyman Distillery’s tasting notes say it is “Radiant tawny in color, with cream soda and vanilla on the nose. Notes of toffee and caramel are noticeable up front, followed by full-bodied plum, and fig with a whisper of black licorice on the back end.”

The small-batch release is limited to 750 bottles total and is only available at the Journeyman Three Oaks Distillery starting May 31 for $34.99 for a 375ml bottle, or $69.99 for a 750ml one.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys as well as aggregating the scores and reviews of other great voices in the whiskey world in one place. Check out our Review Archive for reviews and thoughts from our in-house critic. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!