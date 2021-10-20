Alberta Distillers Returns Award-Winning Whiskey to the US

Canadian distillery Alberta Distillers, named Distillery of the Decade at the 2020 Canadian Whisky Awards, announced Tuesday that it will reintroducing its award-winning Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye to the U.S. this month.

The rye was released to the U.S. last year and won awards including Double Gold at the 2020 and 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competitions, Double Gold at the 2021 SIP Awards, Best All Rye Whisky at the 2021 Canadian Whisky Awards and 1st Place Best Canadian Whisky at the 2021 International Whisky Competition.

“Following the success of Alberta® Premium Cask Strength Rye’s debut in the U.S. last year, we are thrilled to offer stateside whisky drinkers the limited 2021 release of our award-winning whisky,” said George Teichroeb, General Manager of Alberta Distillers, in a news release. “When Alberta Premium debuted in 1958, we were one of the first distilleries to create a true 100% rye whisky, and this cask strength rye is the culmination of our hard work and dedication to crafting exceptional rye whisky.”

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye is bottled between 63% and 67% ABV and made from 100% Canadian prairie rye grains grown by local farmers and nutrient-dense, glacier-fed spring water from the famed Rocky Mountains. It sells for a suggested retail price of $74.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

Tasting notes:

Nose: Sweet, woody and oaky with a hint of vanilla

Taste: Exceptionally smooth with notes of caramel, vanilla and a hint of chocolate balanced with the spiciness of rye and black currant

Finish: Smooth and lingering with the complexity of spice, warm vanilla, and dark fruit

Alberta Distillers is owned by spirits conglomerate Beam Suntory.

