Alec Baldwin Barred From Drinking Booze After Not Guilty Plea in 'Rust' Shooting Case

Alec Baldwin Prohibited From Drinking Booze After Pleading Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case
Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter through a court filing Thursday, Variety reported.
According to Radar Online, the court has prohibited the 64-year-old actor from drinking alcohol, owning a firearm or speaking with potential witnesses in the case unless their discussions are about the continued filming of “Rust,” which is scheduled to resume filming this spring in Montana.
In October in Bonanza City, New Mexico, Baldwin fired a gun on the set of the movie “Rust,” which court records indicate Baldwin was told wasn’t loaded. The shot resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
By filing his plea via court filing, the three-time Emmy-winning actor has waived his first court appearance, which was scheduled to take place on Google Meet on Friday.
Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted. The Santa Fe defense attorney alleges Baldwin acted with “criminal negligence” by firing the weapon. Baldwin denies culpability, claiming other people were responsible for making sure the gun wasn’t loaded.
The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed — who also stands accused of involuntary manslaughter — is scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday. She is allegedly the person who loaded the gun and failed to make sure that all of the rounds were blanks.
