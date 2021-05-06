Angel’s Envy Bourbon Continuing to Push Bourbon’s Limits With New Rare Release | Whiskey Raiders

Angel’s Envy have announced the 2021 Edition of their Cellar Collection Series. Like all Angel’s Envy products, this one has gone through a finishing period in non-virgin casks.

2019 and 2020 gave us Oloroso Sherry and Tawny Port, respectfully, and 2021 continues the wine trend with the bourbon spending a full year in Madeira Wine casks. Typically, wine finishes with bourbon may only last a few months and AE believes the additional type helps integrate complexity of the wine and oak with the base spirit.

Wes Henderson, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, said that they went to Madeira in 2015 to try various wines in order to get the best barrels possible to finish their bourbon in.

Image courtesy of Angel’s Envy

The bourbon will be bottled at 50% ABV and carry a recommended price of $229.99 per 750mL bottle. Angel’s Envy will be running a lottery for their loyalty program, 500 Main.

With 600 bottles available, members can sign up beginning at 12:00 AM on May 21st through 11:59 PM on May 25th to be entered for a chance to purchase one bottle from the distillery. The remaining 2,760 bottle will be distributed to retailers in KY, NY, CA, FL, TN, IL and TX.

