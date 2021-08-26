As Covid Restrictions Lift, Bars and Restaurants Struggle to Keep Shelves Stocked | Whiskey Raiders

As Covid mandates are lifted, bars and restaurants are struggling to keep their shelves stocked as a result of the drink and raw material shortages that affect countries around the world.

In a statement, The North Carolina Spirits Association and Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said “Easing Covid-19 restrictions has resulted in an explosive comeback in the on-premise industry.” They also warned that the supply chain conditions are not unique to a single place and hinted that they are far-reaching and have started to shape how the drinks industry plans for the rest of the year into the fiscal year 2022, according to The Drinks Business.

Brown-Forman has also experienced shortages with materials such as steel and glass needed for distilling. as stated in The Drinks Business. “Material shortages and cost increases are on the rise, with issues with moving drinks products from distilleries to warehouses before delivering to retailers and venue owners. As such, the number of obstacles that need to be overcome for companies selling drinks, or simply fulfilling stock orders, continues to increase.”

