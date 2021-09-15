As If The World Isn’t Crazy Enough, You Can Now Buy A Keg Of Fireball Whisky | Whiskey Raiders

Fireball, the infamous cinnamon whisky, has recently released a keg containing over 115 shots that you can access from three separate spouts- apparently, one tap was just not enough.

The “FireKeg” was released earlier this week by Fireball in limited supply to stores around the United States. The keg is a bit over 5 liters and priced at $75, which honestly seems underpriced for the mass quantity. So fraternities everywhere can rejoice knowing they can afford cheap shots that will impress the ladies without having to cut into their hazing budget.

So, if you’ve been missing the Four Locos craze in its heyday, or maybe wishing you could get a 76 pack of beer again, the FireKeg is the replacement you’ve been looking for.

In all honesty, I can’t think of a more appropriate whisky to fill a keg with. However, I must absolutely insist everyone drinks this responsibly.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!