Chocolate Chip Cookie Liqueur Bakesale Wins Double Gold

Bakesale Cookie Liqueur won the coveted Double Gold Award at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Bakesale, a 40%-ABV liqueur made from real chocolate chip cookies, announced the news Wednesday.

The Double Gold is only awarded when every single one of the 30 professional spirits judges independently award a spirit a Gold Medal in blind taste tests.

“We created Bakesale because we wanted a liquor that everyone can enjoy together,” William Kehler, founder of Bakesale, said in a news release. “The problem was simple: if you bring tequila, your non-tequila drinking friends are left out. If you bring whiskey, your non-whiskey drinking friends won’t enjoy it, but everyone loves cookies, so everyone can enjoy Bakesale together.”

Bakesale is made from thousands of pounds of real chocolate chip cookies. It is said to taste like cookies with a kick. The brand recommends consuming Bakesale in shot form or using it in martinis or boozy milkshakes.

“We are on a mission to make drinking as delicious as it is fun, so the fact that we could impress this competition’s panel of veteran mixologists and master distillers with our Cookie Liquor is an exciting validation that we’ve created a flavor that people of all stripes will love,” Kehler said.

Bakesale is now available for sale online in anew format. the Bakesale Cookie Box is a gift box of 12 50-milliliter pouches of Bakesale that looks like a box of cookies. Find a box online at DrinkBakesale.com for $49.99.

A standard bottle of Bakesale sells in the $19 to $25 range.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!