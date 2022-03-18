Barton 1792's Thomas S. Moore Line Gets 4 New Bourbons

Barton 1792 Distillery on Thursday announced an extension of four new bourbon whiskeys to its Thomas S. Moore line.

For these new whiskeys, Barton 1792 aged its high-rye recipe bourbon for five to six years in new charred oak barrels before transitioning them into other casks that previously matured various wines or spirits from around the world. The whiskeys then rested for an additional one to four years in the finishing casks, which vary for each bourbon. The individual finishes are cognac, Madeira, sherry and merlot.

“This second Thomas S. Moore release really reinforces that the extended aging is quite significant,” Master Distiller Danny Kahn said, according to Beverage Dynamics. “What we are seeing are complex, fuller textures being developed. Savory flavors and aromas are unquestionably enhanced and continue to develop in the secondary cask in ways that are very different from the primary barrel aging. The result is an elevated, premium collection unlike any other.”

The cognac barrels usually held cognac for six or more years previously. The merlot barrels were sourced from wineries in the Napa and Sonoma areas. The sherry barrels were oloroso sherry. Various types of Madeira barrels were used.

Barton 1792’s first debuted its Thomas S. Moore line in December 2020.

Barton 1792 Thomas S. Moore Bourbon Tasting Notes

Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Madeira Casks

Proof: 96.5

Nose: Oak and Madeira wine with hints of tobacco, citrus and dried fruits

Taste: The aroma follows through on the palate, adding sweetness and acidity. 96.5 proof.

Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Merlot Casks

Proof: 93.3

Nose/Taste: Fresh fruit, including plums, raspberries and dark cherries, followed by floral notes

Finish: light tannins and toasted oak. 93.3 proof

Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Sherry Casks

Proof: 98.7

Nose: Sweet fruit and toasted nuts, followed by figs, hints of spicy tobacco and cedar

Palate: is sweet with fruits and nuts

Thomas S. Moore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks

Proof: 93.4

Nose: Fruit and citrus mingle with slightly herbal notes and traces of jasmine and lavender.

Taste: Notes of orange, apricot and vanilla give way to earthy undertones,

Finish: Toasted oak and cedar finish.

Barton 1792 wrapped up a $25 million warehouse expansion in October, increasing the distillery’s barrel capacity by 25%.

