Barton Distiller Aaron Harris Leaving To Elevate Craft Whiskey In Ohio | Whiskey Raiders

(Lead Distiller Aaron Harris. Image via Watershed Distillery)

Columbus, OH based Watershed Distillery has decided to bring in Aaron Harris to be their new lead distiller. Harris previously worked as the distillery supervisor for Barton 1792 and most recently Lux Row in Bardstown. “I’m happy to be here in Columbus and to be part of an organization that has become such a respected name in the craft distilling industry,” said Harris. “We have exciting developments in store for Watershed’s bourbon offerings in 2021, and I’m looking forward to making bourbon in the Buckeye state.”

Watershed celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2020 and have big plans for 2021. “To add this talented bourbon maker and rising star in the distilling industry to our team is exciting. After a year that has been challenging for so many in our industry, it means a lot that we are able to expand our team in 2021. We have big plans for Watershed and feel we are equipping ourselves with one of the best teams in the business,” said Watershed CEO Greg Lehman.

