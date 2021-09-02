Beam Unveils State-of-the-Art New Distillery | Whiskey Raiders

James B. Beam Distilling Co. has proudly unveiled the Fred B. Noe Distillery dedicated to Seventh Generation Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe. While the JBBDCo has been celebrated for more than 225 years, this new addition will continue with the tireless and tireless commitment to honor, elevate, and pioneer what American Whiskey should truly be.

According to the press release, the new Distillery will be led by Eighth Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe, Fred Noe’s son. It will be producing several of the JBBDCo’s well-known and award-winning brands, including Freddie’s acclaimed Little Book Whiskey annual series blends. Other popular whiskies, such as Booker’s Bourbon, and Baker’s Bourbon, will be finding a permanent home at this new Fred B. Noe Distillery, as well.

“Our new distillery is really the heart and soul of the Beam legacy. Years ago, after my dad, Booker Noe, created the original small batch of bourbons, he looked to me to welcome more whiskey drinkers into our family of brands. Now, as I look ahead, it’s with great pride that I hand the reins of this special place over to my son Freddie, and I look forward to working side-by-side as he leads the next chapter in whiskey making for the James B. Beam Distilling Co.,” Fred Noe said. “At the new distillery, Freddie will continue to experiment with new fermentation, distillation, and blending techniques to produce category-defining and boundary-pushing whiskey of the highest quality. I can’t wait to see what he does with it, and I know that my dad is smiling down on us today.”

The Fred B. Noe Distillery will be joining the large iconic distillery campus in Clermont, KY, where the number-one-selling bourbon in the world, Jim Beam, has been produced. This will offer a space for the continued experimentation and exploration of the future American Whiskey category.

The distillery will be powered by renewable energy through a high-efficiency electric boiler and will offer experiential learning through distillation sessions and seminars with Freddie Noe. Additionally, a state-of-the-art classroom for the University of Kentucky’s James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits will reside at the Fred B. Noe Distillery. This will allow future leaders in the American Whiskey industry to come together to learn the craft of whiskey making from the James B. Beam Distilling Company’s Experts.

A Bourbon Legacy Continues

“This new distillery represents my family’s bourbon legacy – both where we’ve been and where we’re headed,” said Freddie Noe. “In this new home, I look forward to honoring all of my dad’s contributions and continuing to innovate and push the boundaries in American whiskey. Over the last five years, I’ve been exploring new and interesting blends, ages, and flavors on my quest to build upon the legacy my dad and granddad pioneered. I’m eager to show the world what we’ve been up to and to offer fans everywhere a taste of the special whiskies we’ve been cooking up.”

To make the Fred B. Noe Distillery a reality, Jeames B. Beam Distilling Co brought in a team of world-renowned designers and experts. As stated in the press release, the external inspiration and visitor experience was provided by LOVE, a spatial design, branding, packaging, and advertising agency. Architects from Joseph and Joseph designed the base distillery build, and OJB designed the landscape. Buzick Construction, Inc. took the lead on building both of these areas. Additionally, architects from Bergmeyer designed the consumer footprint, which was built by Shawmut Design and Construction. Stys Hospitality Initiative led project management and owner’s representation for the visitor experience.

