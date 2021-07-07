Bentley and The Macallan Scotch Partner To Increase Sustainability | Whiskey Raiders

The Macallan Scotch and Bently Automotive have partnered in a collaboration meant to build on both brand’s rich heritage and develop their vision for a more sustainable future.

As both brands have recently committed to sustainability ventures in their own rights, it seemed like the perfect match to join together and focus on a number of core areas. According to the press release, these core areas include the brands’ shared journey to carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of sustainable materials, and teamwork on finding and sharing sustainable, local suppliers.

By 2030, The Macallan is looking to achieve carbon neutrality on The Macallan Estate, promote responsible sourcing and cultivate a global community of artisans, as well as committing to having a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on the Estate by 2025. Following the partnership announcement with Bentley Motors, the brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, said, “Transforming Bentley into the world’s most sustainable luxury car company is an exciting journey, and I’m delighted to be working with The Macallan with one common goal – to both lead our fields as we work towards a more sustainable future. We will learn from each other in the coming months and years to advance our programs together, and on the way work on some truly extraordinary projects and products. Our brands are two that share the same ethos – the passion for exceptional quality, a respect for artisanal handcraftsmanship, and now a drive towards genuine, world-leading sustainability. I’m looking forward to the adventure together.”

The partnership will deliver a wide range of projects over the coming years. The two companies intend to jointly-developed products from both The Macallan and Bentley, curated customer experiences, and collaborative events.

