9 Best Whiskeys We Tasted In June 2023

June was a very busy month on the whiskey-tasting front, with plenty of bottles coming across our desks. With all of the reviews at Whiskey Raiders, it’s easy for some great spirits to slip through the cracks for those who don’t monitor our site on a daily basis.

The following whiskeys were too good to be ignored and deserved some special recognition this month.

The Best Whiskeys We Tasted In June 2023

Hardin’s Creek Clermont

Bottled at an impressive 110 proof, Hardin’s Creek Clermont Bourbon is one expression from a set of three produced by the James B. Beam Distilling Company. The bourbons are all distilled the exact same way from the same mashbill, and the only major differentiating factor is the location of maturation.

This 17-year-old expression was distilled on the same day as the other two bourbons, but this one was produced and aged at Beam’s Clermont facility. Available at a suggested retail price of $169.99, Hardin’s Creek Clermont is on the pricier side, but the spirit definitely delivers.

The nose is intense with aromas of buttercream, cinnamon and nougat. Hardin’s Creek Clermont offers up a rich palate with generous layers of tobacco, honey, baking spice and a balanced, layered finish.

Larceny Barrel Proof B523

This barrel-proof wheated bourbon knocks it out of the park with aromas of pancake syrup, waffle batter, honey and caramel. Larceny Barrel Proof B523 was distilled by Heaven Hill and bottled at a bold 124.4 proof. This rich bourbon hits that sweet spot and tilts heavily into the dessert spectrum.

Larceny Barrel Proof is released three times a year in January, May and September. The mashbill hosts percentages of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley. Heaven Hill claims it uses twice as much wheat in comparison to other distilleries’ recipes for wheated bourbons, setting the producer apart.

This wheated bourbon has a suggested retail price of $59.99 and is rich on the palate, with plenty of cookie dough aromas. It ends on a high note, with a lengthy, maple-infused finish.

Ben Holladay Soft Red Wheat 6-Year Bottled In Bond

The Holladay Distillery has 167 years of history and was acquired by private investors in 1993. Since that acquisition, it has grown significantly. The Missouri-based indie spirits brand has flown under the radar — until now.

The Holladay Soft Red Winter Wheat hosts a suggested retail price of $60. The mashbill consists of 73% corn, 15% wheat and 12% barley. The brand claims that soft red wheat has lower protein levels and minimal gluten compared to other wheat strains, lending the finished spirit smoothness. The Ben Holladay Soft Red Wheat 6 Year Old Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon was bottled at 50% ABV and distilled in Spring 2017.

The spirit offers a nose of caramel, honey and a rich palate with plenty of syrupy cherry qualities. The cherry qualities shine throughout this spirit all the way to the finish, with a bit of cocoa and espresso.

Whiskey Raiders spirits critic, Jay West, stated in his review that Ben Holladay’s soft red wheat offering belongs on every whiskey drinker’s “new whiskey to dig up” list.

Still Austin BIB Red Corn Bourbon

Still Austin’s Bottled in Bond bourbon is distilled from a mashbill composed of 70% corn (36% red corn, 34% white corn) 25% rye and 5% barley. Alternative grains are gaining in popularity, as are corn-based whiskeys, according to Punch.

These whiskeys are intended to be a part of a series meant to capture ingredients, flavors and themes based on the seasons. The Still Austin BIB Red Corn Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $80.

Still Austin’s BIB Red Corn Bourbon is complex, with a nose full of cherries, cocoa, espresso and nougat aromas. The palate offers up a pleasant experience for cherry cola and chocolate lovers everywhere, with a heady combination of dark chocolate and cherry aromas, balanced with pepper and ginger. This dangerously drinkable dram finishes with more cherry and vanilla cream.

Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Rye

This is 2023 release of cult-favorite brand Michter’s’ 10-year single-barrel rye. The brand has a lengthy history and was resurrected in part by Joseph Magliocco, who was recently inducted into the Bourbon Hall of Fame.

The 10-year single-barrel rye was bottled at 46.4% ABV and has suggested retail pricing of $200. The resulting rye is a funky, spicy, peppery “monster of a rye,” according to West, and it sure is a pleasure to drink.

With a vicious and enormous palate, the spirit holds plenty of complexity and has a lengthy finish.

Thomas S. Moore Finished in Cognac Casks

The Thomas S. Moore Straight Bourbon was aged for 5-6 years in new oak and finished for a surprisingly lengthy 2-4 years in Cognac casks. This spirit has a suggested retail price of $70 and is distilled from Thomas S. Moore’s signature high-rye bourbon recipe.

Bottled at 46.7% ABV, the spirit has a nose of fresh cream, honey and tobacco. As far as the palate is concerned, the cognac drives the majority of the flavors, with the occasional punch of root beer candy, cream and cocoa.

The finish is decadent and layered, with ginger, tobacco, toffee and sweet cream.

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye 2022

This bruiser of a rye was named after Thomas H. Handy, a New Orleans bartender who was the first to use rye whiskey in the Sazerac cocktail. The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Thomas H Handy whiskeys are highly sought-after and fetch a pretty penny.

The 2022 edition was bottled at a whopping 130.9 proof after being aged for six years and four months. The suggested retail price for this whiskey is $99, but given the demand, you’re unlikely to find it for that little.

Packed with plenty of heat, this rye has aromas of pepper, honey, orange peel and maple syrup. The palate on the 2022 Thomas H. Handy is vicious and complex, with aggressive ethanol and rye flavors. The finish is no slouch either, with waves of maple, spice and honey

Dewar’s 19 Year Champion’s Edition

Dewar’s 19 Year Champion’s Edition is an homage to Napa Valley wine country in California.

This 19-year-old blended scotch whisky was launched as a part of Dewar’s annual partnership with the U.S. Open Golf Tournament. The Champion’s Edition is composed of up to 40 grain and single malt whiskies and is significant because it is Dewar’s first expression aged in non-fortified wine casks.

The nose is light and fresh, with wafts of red fruits and buttercream. On the palate, the buttercream carries through, coupled with a splash of currants, raspberry, vanilla and strawberry. With a lengthy and fruity finish, this easy-drinking scotch with a suggested retail price of $80 is great as the weather warms — a dram of champions indeed.

Found North Batch #007

Canadian whisky producer Found North built Batch #007 around a 1998 vintage whiskey blended with two 22-year-old corn-based whiskeys and an 18-year rye.

The blend’s overall mashbill is composed of 87% corn, 12% rye and 1% barley. The spirit was aged in a wild combination of new American, ex-bourbon and Hungarian oak barrels, lending a complicated whiskey that was bottled at cask strength and hosts a 65.9% ABV.

Found North Batch #007 has tobacco-infused aromas, and conjures up memories of trips to old libraries with subtle aromas of old paper. This cerebral spirit priced at $160 is surprisingly mellow for a whiskey that clocks in at over 130 proof and hosts a generous buttery palate with aromas of cream and toffee and a lingering finish.

