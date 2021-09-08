Big Brand Names are Joining Bourbon Women Association by Sponsoring Women, LGBTQ+ Community | Whiskey Raiders

The non-profit group Bourbon Women Association has developed a new scholarship program dedicated to supporting women and underrepresented communities. The organization is calling on big names in the whiskey industry to help create a more inclusive enviornment and Jim Beam has answered the call.

For those unfamiliar, the Bourbon Women Association is an organization for “women who are passionate about Bourbon culture, women and the promise of adventure when the two are combined.”

“The Bourbon Women Association was founded on the principle of supporting women, and we continue that mission with a renewed commitment to supporting women from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. We believe in representation from all facets of human experience, including BIPOC women, LGBTQIA+ women, and women of different abilities, educational levels, and backgrounds. We believe that women should all feel an authentic sense of belonging, have a voice, and be involved in the decision-making processes of this organization. We believe that we are stronger together.” as stated on the Bourbon Women Association website.

The Scholarship Details

According to The Spirits Business, the initiative will begin with a donation campaign to raise scholarship funds. The association is encouraging individual donations of $250 and corporate donations of $1,000 or more- With Jim Beam hailing the title of a Gold Level sponsor.

The goal of the scholarship is to amplify voices from diverse backgrounds and invites the bourbon industry to reach out and create more opportunities with their outreach to consumers and their own companies. “Diversity & Inclusion Training Cohort — will recruit a pool of diverse women who need mentoring and training to level up their careers in the distilled spirits industry.”

Maggie Kimberl, Bourbon Women president, says, “I am thrilled to be able to use the power of this first-ever female whiskey consumer organization to support women in growing their careers.”

You can “Pick up the tab” by donating on the Bourbon Women Association Website.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!