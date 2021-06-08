Black Bourbon Society Partners with Maker’s Mark to Launch Original Program Barrel Select and New Custom Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

The new Maker’s Mark Private Selection: Recipe 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning 2019 release from Black Bourbon Society.

Together, Black Bourbon Society and Maker’s Mark teamed up with Spirits Network to document the process of creating their second custom barrel from the exemplary bourbon distillery. Spirits Network is a community of spirits experts and enthusiasts creating meaningful connections through original video programming. Barrel Select is hosted by Samara Davis, Founder of Black Bourbon Society and Wine Enthusiast “40 Under 40” Tastemaker, alongside her husband and Partner of BBS Armond Davis.

Barrel Select and the new bourbon are being introduced ahead of Black Bourbon Society’s 5th anniversary on May 31.

“It’s been a privilege for Maker’s Mark to continue supporting the Black Bourbon Society, especially on this latest program,” said Rob Samuels, 8th-Generation Whisky Maker at Maker’s Mark. “The new Private Selection that Samara and Armond Davis created is nothing short of spectacular. However, even more, important than this unique whisky is our partnership with them and Southern Glazer’s to provide meaningful support for Diversity Distilled this year and beyond.”

To celebrate the release of Barrel Select on May 20, Black Bourbon Society’s Maker’s Mark Private Selection: Recipe 2 will be available for purchase in select markets and online. The new bourbon will also celebrate Samara and Armond’s non-profit, Diversity Distilled. The non-profit focuses on distilled spirits, packaged beverages, and the alcohol and service industries to address brands’ diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Spirits Network is thrilled to partner with the Black Bourbon Society, Samara and Armond Davis, and Maker’s Mark to share the story of this groundbreaking custom bourbon creation. We’re continually in awe of Samara and Armond’s dedication to the Black Bourbon Society, and the important work that they do to bring diversity, equity, and inclusion to the spirits industry,” states Nick Buzzell, Chairman & CEO of Spirits Network.

