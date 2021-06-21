Black-Owned Whiskey Brand Breaks Into the National Market With New Release | Whiskey Raiders

(Image via DuBlase)

DuBlase Whiskey has broken into 32 U.S. states with the release of their flavored whiskey. The whiskey is distilled in Jacksonville Florida and is marketed towards those looking to casually sip with their friends. Infused with natural spices and bottled at 70 proof, CEO Darrin Eakins was inspired to start the brand from his days building friendships at Florida A&M. “It was these celebratory moments that inspired me to develop DuBlase and share it with the world. With DuBlase, everyone can celebrate with colleagues, family and friends with a toast of a glass,” said Eakins.

Those wanting to try DuBlase can check their web store and if you are in one of the 32 states, a bottle can be shipped directly to your door. A 750mL bottle will cost $29.99 plus shipping.

