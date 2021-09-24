Blake Lively Joins Husband Ryan Reynolds in the Spirit Industry, Unveils Premium Mixers | Whiskey Raiders

Blake Lively is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, and now she’s on her way to becoming a household name in the alcohol industry. Yes, you read that correctly – this time it isn’t Ryan Reynolds making headlines in the spirits world, but his wife, with her new clean cocktail mixers, Betty Buzz.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” actress says she doesn’t drink, but in her years of mixing cocktails without consuming them, she believes that mixers are the unsung heroes of the spirits world. Betty Buzz comes in five flavors: Tonic Water, Sparkling Lemon Lime, Lemon, Grapefruit and Ginger beer.

“I’m mortified that I’ve spent the three years obsessing over the exact bubble size and quantity, tightly explosive pops,” Lively wrote. “The amount of time I’ve spent on Betty Buzz is shockingly bad bandwidth management.”

Last year, Reynolds sold his company, Aviation Gin, for an estimated $610 million to spirit industry giant Diageo. The behemouth owns other household name brands such as Johnnie Walker. Coincidentally, Diageo purchased another celebrity alcohol, George Clooney’s tequila brand Casamigos, back in 2017.

Will Lively’s new brand marry well with Reynold’s gin? Only time will tell.

