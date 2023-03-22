Blue Run Spirits Unveils 1st Renderings of Future Distillery

Seven months after announcing plans to build a $50 million whiskey distillery and headquarters in Georgetown, Kentucky, Blue Run Spirits has unveiled the first digital renderings of its future whiskey-making space.

The 35,000-square-foot distillery and 20,000-square-foot rickhouse, designed by architect firm Bjarke Ingels Group, will break ground this year and are expected to open in 2025, creating 45 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to be able to reveal an early look of Bjarke Ingels Group’s design for the new Blue Run Spirits distillery in Georgetown, giving everyone a glimpse at where we are heading in developing a welcoming, unexpected and modern facility with a true focus on sustainability,” Blue Run Spirits CEO and cofounder Mike Montgomery. “This will be a game-changing addition to Blue Run’s long-range business plans, allowing us to meet forecasted and unforeseen demand, while also giving our Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon and Liquid Advisor Jim Rutledge a home base of operations.”

Blue Run said the design, which is named “Meander,” is intended to “evoke the journey of the limestone-rich water of the Royal Spring in Georgetown as it winds its way through the distilling, aging and blending process to becoming fine Blue Run bourbons and rye whiskeys.”

Blue Run Spirits has released 13 bourbon and rye whiskeys since launching in October 2020.

“Design is at the center of everything we do at Blue Run – from our liquid to our bottle to our new distillery,” Montgomery said. “The design BIG has developed is in dialogue with the landscape, the meandering path to making whiskey and a manifestation of the bold, distinct and inviting ethos that signifies Blue Run Spirits.”

In January, Blue Run announced its new barrel selection program , which will be led by Black Bourbon Society executive Trey Wade.