Blue Run Spirits Expands Executive Team, Distribution

Blue Run Spirits on Tuesday announced three executive appointments: global brand manager, CFO and Kentucky operations lead. In addition, the company announced it is expanding distribution into the states of Texas and Florida, as well as Canada, following a very successful rollout in that market in 2021.

Sammy Halpern has been named global brand manager for Blue Run Spirits. Halpern brings 10 years of experience in the industry from Moët Hennessy USA, where he served as a portfolio specialist assisting in the on-premise launch of brands such as Woodford Reserve, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Belvedere Vodka.

Joining Halpern is William Howe, who becomes chief financial officer for Blue Run. Howe comes to Blue Run from Amazing Brands, a technology-driven e-commerce company that buys, grows and operates Amazon businesses, where he served as COO. He was previously the COO and co-founder of tech startup Empeopled.

Jon McKnight, who has been with Blue Run since its launch in 2020 as a consultant, has joined the company full-time as its Kentucky operations lead. McKnight oversees all aspects of production operations for the company, working closely with Blue Run’s production partners such as Bardstown Bourbon Company, and Blue Run Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon.

Blue Run Expands to New Locations

Blue Run also announced that it will expand its distribution to two new states and Canada.

“Following a very promising 2021, where we sold more than 10,000 cases of product ranging from $90 to $250, we are very focused on further building the foundation of the company as we rapidly scale in an effort to keep up with demand,” said Mike Montgomery, co-founder and CEO of Blue Run Spirits. “The appointments of Sammy, Will and Jon will help to accelerate our growth in key North American markets.”

The company said it has secured further distribution for its whiskies in Texas, Florida and Canada. Blue Run is now distributed in 15 U.S. states (California, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina) and is available online through Seelbach’s at www.bluerunspirits.com/shop. Following a successful entry into the Canadian market through Alberta last year, Blue Run will return to the market with another product launch in the summer of 2022.

