Bob Dylan to Open The Last Refuge Bar in Louisville

Heaven’s Door, the whiskey company co-created with famous musician Bob Dylan, plans to build a whiskey bar in Louisville, Kentucky, Louisville Business Journal reported last week.

The decision to open the space, which will be named The Last Refuge, comes as somewhat of a shock. The Tennessee-based whiskey company had initially planned to open the bar in Nashville, until it “found the right building” in Louisville, per the Louisville Business Journal.

The Last Refuge will double as a whiskey bar and live music venue. It will open in the former Refuge of Kentucky Church. Heaven’s Door also purchased the Zephyr Gallery next door to the 150-year-old church. The gallery will showcase art from Dylan and local artists.

The first floor of The Last Refuge, which spans about 20,000 square feet, will hold a retail shop that will sell Heaven’s Door products and whiskeys and Dylan’s albums and books.

The second floor will house the music venue, and a gymnasium connected to the church will hold the whiskey bar and a restaurant. The property also has an outdoor courtyard, which is about 4,000 square feet.

The venue and bar are expected to open in September, and the gallery will open about 18 to 24 months later.

