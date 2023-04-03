 Bob Dylan to Open The Last Refuge Bar in Louisville
Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Whiskey Company Changes Course, Moves Plans for Whiskey Bar From Nashville to Louisville

David MorrowApr 3rd, 2023, 3:10 pm
The Last Refuge

A rendering of The Last Refuge, a planned whiskey bar and live music venue by Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey brand. (Images: Heaven’s Door)

Heaven’s Door, the whiskey company co-created with famous musician Bob Dylan, plans to build a whiskey bar in Louisville, Kentucky, Louisville Business Journal reported last week.

The decision to open the space, which will be named The Last Refuge, comes as somewhat of a shock. The Tennessee-based whiskey company had initially planned to open the bar in Nashville, until it “found the right building” in Louisville, per the Louisville Business Journal.

The Last Refuge will double as a whiskey bar and live music venue. It will open in the former Refuge of Kentucky Church. Heaven’s Door also purchased the Zephyr Gallery next door to the 150-year-old church. The gallery will showcase art from Dylan and local artists.

The first floor of The Last Refuge, which spans about 20,000 square feet, will hold a retail shop that will sell Heaven’s Door products and whiskeys and Dylan’s albums and books.

The second floor will house the music venue, and a gymnasium connected to the church will hold the whiskey bar and a restaurant. The property also has an outdoor courtyard, which is about 4,000 square feet.

The Last Refuge

The Last Refuge first floor

The Last Refuge

The Last Refuge second floor

The venue and bar are expected to open in September, and the gallery will open about 18 to 24 months later.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

