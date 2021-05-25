Bob Dylan Trading His Harmonica for a Tinwhistle With New Heaven’s Door Bottling | Whiskey Raiders

Image via Heaven’s Door

Heaven’s Door, music legend Bob Dylan’s Tennessee Bourbon brand, has announced a new bottle release with a unique collaboration. While producers have continued to look into more and more types of finishing casks, from toasted virgin oak, to cognac, or even tabasco, Heaven’s Door has decided to pair up with Redbreast Irish Whiskey and finish a 10-Year Bourbon in the former Spanish Sherry casks that had aged the Single Pot Still whiskey in Ireland.

The bourbon has spent 15 months in the Redbreast casks before being bottled. By using these casks, the spirit can pick up on more of the subtle sherry notes to compliment the sweetness and oak that comes with a well-aged bourbon. This single release will be bottled at 50% ABV and carry a recommended retail price of $99.99.