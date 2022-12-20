Booger McFarland: I Drank Whiskey Before Winter NFL Games

Cold weather is a significant part of the NFL season and postseason, as the games played between November and February can often be quite chilly. How teams adapt to throwing and catching the football when it’s freezing, windy or even snowing, is vital to picking up important wins. To quote Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, “MAN WHEN WE PLAYED IN THAT COLD WEATHER WE WAS COLD.”

ESPN football analyst Booger McFarland, who spent eight seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle, explained his strategy for staying warm on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” before a game in frigid Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

“A little trick of the trade. In the summertime, we have Gatorade,” McFarland said. “But in the wintertime, no Gatorade. We’re going to have a little chicken broth over here in our Gatorade cooler. And if you’re like me, you might have a little shot of something over here, maybe something a little stronger on the side, just to give you a little warmth down your throat. Maybe a little whiskey. I’m not saying that everybody does it; I’m just telling you what I did to try to stay warm on the sideline.”

ESPN gotta bring back Sports Science to explain this one 🥃 pic.twitter.com/Wbqvz2Mz7T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 19, 2022

This practice is a violation of the NFL’s rule that “prohibits alcoholic beverages, including beer, in the locker rooms, practice or office facilities, or while traveling on team buses or planes at any time during the preseason, regular season or postseason.”

The NFL reminded teams of this rule in November after Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was filmed enjoying a Busch Light on the team plane after a win.

Still, McFarland certainly isn’t the only NFL player to enjoy some whiskey before a cold game. In March, Tom Brady shared a story (later corroborated by Rob Gronkowski) about a time his teammate, Wes Welker, drank Jack Daniel’s before a game to warm up. Brady said Welker offered him a shot, but he declined it.

McFarland spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team blessed by Florida’s warm climate, and wrapped up his time in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, who play in an enclosed dome. Thus, we’re guessing his whiskey imbibing took place mainly before road games.

