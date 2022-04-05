Bourbon and Beyond Festival 2022 Music Lineup Announced

The music lineup for 2022’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival was announced Tuesday, and it’s loaded with big names.

The festival takes place Sept. 15-18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 2022 Bourbon and Beyond Lineup

Thursday, Sept. 15

Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Father John Misty, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan, Shovels & Rope, Buffalo Nichols, Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers, Hannah Wicklund, Hogslop String Band, Tyler Boone

Friday, Sept. 16

Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett, Charley Crockett, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Houndmouth, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Gales, S.G. Goodman, Hogslop String Band, Jocelyn & Chris Arndt, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Tray Wellington

Saturday, Sept. 17

Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Elle King, Drive-By Truckers, JP Saxe, Robert Randolph Band, Reignwolf, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The National Parks, Jon Stickley Trio, Missy Raines & The Allegheny, Matilda Marigolds

Sunday, Sept. 18

Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers, NEEDTOBREATHE, Caamp, Marcus King, Yola, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Jukebox The Ghost, Boy & Bear, Madison Cunningham, Gin Wigmore, Sierra Hull, The Blue Stones, Jake Blount, Bella White, Jon Stickley Trio

This is the first year the festival, which was co-created by famous bourbon curator Fred Minnick, has expanded to four days.

Beyond the music, Bourbon and Beyond will feature hands-on bourbon workshops and tastings, plus culinary programming with celebrity chefs.

Tickets are on sale now at bourbonandbeyond.com. Single-day passes start at $99.99 plus fees per day. Weekend general-admission passes start at $249.99 plus fees.

Louder Than Life, another four-day Louisville music festival co-created by Minnick, kicks off four days after Bourbon and Beyond ends, running from Sept. 22-26. Danny Wimmer Presents is selling an “Exacta Pass” for $449, plus fees, which grants access to all eight days of both festivals.

Notable artists at Louder Than Life include Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

