Breakdown: Who Owns Who In The World Of Whiskey? | Whiskey Raiders

Going to the liquor store for a bottle of whiskey can be a bit intimidating with the sheer number of bottles and different brands on the shelves. Take Elijah Craig for example. On the label, it states that it was “Distilled and Bottled at the Elijah Craig Distillery Co.” When you search google, it doesn’t bring up a google map of where the Elijah Craig Distillery is. The same thing is true if you find yourself looking at a bottle of Blanton’s. “Blanton Distilling Company” is largely displayed, yet it is Buffalo Trace Distillery that produces the whiskey. Even our own Whiskey Reviewer, t8ke, can have trouble discerning what is craft and what comes from a macro distiller.

Breaking Down the Brands of Major Whiskey Companies

Whiskey companies can have a laundry list of brands, which can have multiple products under each label, or even multiple distilleries. Now, just because similar sounding whiskies are coming from one distillery doesn’t mean they are the exact same or trying to profit off of name recognition, but always having transparency and as much information as a consumer is beneficial when deciding where to spend your money. So let’s take a look at the portfolios of the biggest corporations. We will focus on whiskey brands, but most also produce different categories of spirits as well.

American Whiskey

Jim Beam Distillery

Maker’s Mark Distillery

Canadian Whisky

Walkerville Distillery

Alberta Distillery

Alberta Premium

Alberta Springs

Windsor

Irish Whiskey

Killbeggan Distillery

2 Gingers

Connemara

Killbeggan

Tyrconnel

Japanese Whiskey

Chita Distillery

Hakushu Distillery

Yamazaki Distillery

Blends

Hibiki

Toki

Scotch Whisky

Ardmore Distillery

Auchentoshan Distillery

Bowmore Distillery

Glen Garioch Distillery

Laphroaig Distillery

McClelland Distillery

Blends

Teacher’s

American Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s

Old Forester

Cooper’s Craft

Old Forester

Woodford Reserve

Irish Whiskey

Slane Distillery

Scotch Whisky

Benriach Distillery

Glendronach Distillery

Glenglassaugh Distillery

American Whiskey

High West Distillery

Nelson Green Brier

American Whiskey

Bulleit Distillery

Cascade Hollow Distillery

Cascade Moon

George Dickel

Stizel-Weller Distillery

Blends

Seagram’s 7 Crown

Canadian Whisky

Gimli Distillery

Scotch Whisky

Caol Ila Distillery

Cardhu Distillery

Cragganmore Distillery

Dalwhinnie Distillery

Glen Elgin Distillery

Glen Ord Distillery

Glenkinchie Distillery

Knockando Distillery

Lagavulin Distillery

Oban distillery

Talisker distillery

Blends

Buchanan’s

Haig

Johnnie Walker

Vat 69

White Horse

Other Brands

Orphan Barrel

American Whiskey

Evan Williams Experience

Square 6

Heaven Hill Distillery

Canadian Whisky

Black Velvet Distillery

American Whiskey

Firestone & Robertson

Rabbit Hole Distillery

Smooth Ambler Distillery

Canadian Whisky

Hiram Walker Distillery

Hiram Walker

JP Wiser

Lot 40

Irish Whiskey

Midleton Distillery

Scotch Whisky

Aberlour Distillery

Allt-A-Bhainne

Breaval Distillery

Caperdonich Distillery

Dalmunach Distillery

Dumbarton Distillery

Glen Keith Distillery

Glenallachie Distillery

Glenburgie Distillery

Glenlivet Distillery

Glentauchers Distillery

Longmorn Distillery

Miltonduff Distillery

Scapa Distillery

Strathclyde Distillery

Strathisla Distillery

Tormore Distillery

Blends

100 Pipers

Ballantine’s

Barrelhound

Chivas Regal

Clan Campbell

Doctor’s Special

Long John

Passport

American Whiskey

A. Smith Bowman Distillery

Barton 1792 Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery

Glenmore Distillery

Kentucky Gentleman

Kentucky Tavern

Zackariah Harris

Other Brands

Colonel Lee

Early Times

Fireball

Fleischmann’s

Imperial

Legacy

Mister Sam

Old Thompson

Southern Comfort

Ten High

Canadian Whisky

Canadian Mist Distillery

Les Distilleries Sazerac du Canada

Other Brands

Caribou Crossing

Rich & Reserve

Seagram’s V.O.

Indian Whisky

Paul John Single Malts

Irish Whiskey

Michael Collins

Paddy

Scotch Whisky

Imperial

John Begg

Last Drop Distillers

American Whiskey

Willett Distillery

So as you can see, just 8 different corporations account for a massive amount of distilleries and brands in the whiskey world. On top of that, these companies are constantly selling to each other or looking to acquire other brands to expand their portfolio and profits. This isn’t an indictment of the whiskey, but always interesting to see where some brands that sound completely different can come through the same bottling line

