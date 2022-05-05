Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Bartend With Dos Hombres Mezcal

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul spent some time together mixing substances Wednesday, but instead of crystal meth, the “Breaking Bad” stars served up cocktails to patrons of Bar Louie in Orlando, Florida.

The stars worked the bartending shift from 4-5 p.m. to promote their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. The pair signed Dos Hombres bottles and made Method to the Madness Mules, a cocktail using Sauza Hacienda Silver, Dos Hombres mezcal, guava, lime and ginger beer.

Instagram stories reposted by Paul showed the actors shaking and serving up drinks. One post from the account eatdrinkaz gave a good look into the event:

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Dos Hombres duo behind the bar,” Bar Louie CEO Tom Fricke said in a news release, according to ClickOrlando.

The actors founded Dos Hombres — Spanish for “Two Men” — in 2019. In June 2021, Constellation Brands purchased a minority stake in Dos Hombres.

