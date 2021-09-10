BREAKING NEWS: Heaven Hill Workers Go On Strike Over Labor Contract Disputes | Whiskey Raiders

Members of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 23D Union Employed at Heaven Hill Distillery have voted to go on strike with a breakdown of contract negotiations.

Employees have started posting on Facebook and Twitter announcing that the company was unwilling to give wage increases, despite the boom in popularity of their whiskies. This also comes off the heels of opening the new Bourbon Experience Center that Heaven Hill invested millions of dollars in.

Heaven hill Local 23D union employees are voting today on contract. We are voting to strike!! Billionaire company that just keeps expanding don’t want to give us a raise. Remember we are essential employees. Never shut down during pandemic @wave3news @WHAS11 @WDRBNews @WBRT1320 — sara (@swheatley81) September 9, 2021

With a reported 96.1% of the Union employees voting no on the proposed contract, the strike went into effect at Midnight on Friday, September 10th. That equates to 462 employees joining the strike. The current contract expires on September 11th. Heaven Hill is yet to comment on the situation. Whiskey Raiders will continue to report on this story as it unfolds.

