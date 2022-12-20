British Airways Hires Full-Time Master of Wine

British Airways is upgrading its drinks menu across its lounges and in flight.

Earlier today the popular airline announced that it has brought on Tim Jackson, MW, as the new full-time Master of Wine and will be looking to him to elevate its customer experience by “developing the airline’s wider drinks strategy and sourcing a diverse range of wines from across the globe for customers to enjoy.” states Advance.

British Airways has not had the best reputation in recent years, and The Guardian reported in 2019 that it was rated particularly low in its food offerings in passenger surveys. That is all about to change as the airline has big plans for new drink offerings by promoting popular British beers in its lineup and classic gins.

Advance also noted that Tim has already made great strides in the effort by introducing a new Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir wines in the airline’s premium cabins.

Jackson, British Airways’ Master of Wine said: “I’m delighted to be the first person to take this position at British Airways. As an avid traveller, I have sampled wine from all corners of the globe, ranging from California to Chile, so I hope my love for travel, together with my experience and knowledge of beverages, will make a positive difference to the premium experience we offer our customers.”

