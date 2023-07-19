Bruce Brown Talks Drinking Serbian Whisky With Nikola Jokic

By all accounts, it has been an incredible summer for NBA player Bruce Brown, who won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets and then signed a two-year, $45 million contract to play for the Indiana Pacers. However, one night in Las Vegas with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic went a little too far, and Brown missed his flight the next morning by nearly four hours as a result.

Brown told the story on an appearance on NBA player Theo Pinson’s podcast, “Run Your Race.”

On one night in Vegas while celebrating their championship — the first in Nuggets history — Brown drank Serbian whisky with his now-former teammate — and Jokic drank him under the table.

“Bro, he had me drinking some Serbian whisky — we were taking shots,” Brown told Pinson. “So, my goal all night was to get him drunk, right? And he just flipped the script.”

Brown was supposed to be on private jet scheduled to leave Vegas the following morning. Suffice to say, he didn’t make it.

“We had a PJ the next morning at like 8. I woke up at 11:50,” Brown said. “I called [CAA Executive Simone Capers] like, ‘Can you book me a flight?'”

Brown explained that he hadn’t considered how much larger the 7-foot, 280-pound Serbian was than himself and how that would affect the way alcohol impacted them.

“He has a bigger body, and I wasn’t even thinking that,” Brown said. “And we was taking shots of some Serbian whisky, and I was finished, bro.”

“You can’t drink with them, bro,” Pinson chimed in. “They different.”

“I’m not,” Brown said. I learned my lesson. He is different. … Never again.”

Pinson asked Brown how drunk he was during the Nuggets Championship Parade, during which Brown appeared to have a blast, remaining shirtless for most of the event and taking a shot with fans.

“I’ll tell you this: I don’t drink beer, and I chugged two beers,” Brown said, explaining that he downed a couple of brews thrown to him by the sea of fans.

Brown went live on Instagram the day after the parade, appearing hungover.

“I just want y’all to know: Blame this all on Nikola Jokic,” Brown said during the live stream. “This is his fault. This is his fault. No. 15 for the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic. This is his fault.”

