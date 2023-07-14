OneRepublic to Join Bud Light Backyard Tour of Free Concerts

‘Intimate, Backyard Vibes’: Bud Light Announces Free Summer US Concert Series By Artists Including OneRepublic
On Thursday, Bud Light announced the Bud Light Backyard Tour, a national U.S. music tour of free concerts for fans 21 and older featuring shows by OneRepublic, Dashboard Confessional, Midland, Bush, Tyler Braden and Seaforth.
“This summer, Bud Light is building upon its ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy’ platform by showing just how easy it is to enjoy the summer season,” Todd Allen, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, said in a news release. “We know summer concert experiences can sometimes be hard to enjoy between scoring coveted tickets and navigating large venues, which is why we are proud to introduce the Bud Light Backyard Tour, a summer tour that is easy to enjoy by bringing top artists and the best parts of the live music experience directly to local venues featuring intimate, backyard vibes across the country.”
Opening acts on the tour will include Dee Jay Silver, Tyler Braden and Lindsay Ell.
“Summer, country music, beer and good times. Why wouldn’t we be there?” country band Midland said.
Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to the tour at BudLightBackyard.com.
Bud Light Backyard Tour Schedule
- July 31: Tyler Braden, Dallas, Texas
- Aug. 2: Tyler Braden, Lake Havasu, Arizona
- Aug. 8: Seaforth, Birmingham, Alabama
- Aug. 10: OneRepublic, Nashville, Tennessee
- Aug. 15: Midland, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City
- Aug. 17: Dashboard Confessional: St. Louis, Missouri
- Aug. 18: Tyler Braden, Macon, Georgia
- Aug. 21: Seaforth, Manchester, New Hampshire
- Aug. 29: Bush, Charlottesville, Virginia
- Sept. 1: Seaforth, CLeveland, Ohio
- TBD: Seaforth, Detroit, Michigan
