OneRepublic to Join Bud Light Backyard Tour of Free Concerts

On Thursday, Bud Light announced the Bud Light Backyard Tour, a national U.S. music tour of free concerts for fans 21 and older featuring shows by OneRepublic, Dashboard Confessional, Midland, Bush, Tyler Braden and Seaforth.

“This summer, Bud Light is building upon its ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy’ platform by showing just how easy it is to enjoy the summer season,” Todd Allen, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, said in a news release. “We know summer concert experiences can sometimes be hard to enjoy between scoring coveted tickets and navigating large venues, which is why we are proud to introduce the Bud Light Backyard Tour, a summer tour that is easy to enjoy by bringing top artists and the best parts of the live music experience directly to local venues featuring intimate, backyard vibes across the country.”

Opening acts on the tour will include Dee Jay Silver, Tyler Braden and Lindsay Ell.

“Summer, country music, beer and good times. Why wouldn’t we be there?” country band Midland said.

Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to the tour at BudLightBackyard.com.

Bud Light Backyard Tour Schedule

July 31: Tyler Braden, Dallas, Texas

Tyler Braden, Dallas, Texas Aug. 2: Tyler Braden, Lake Havasu, Arizona

Tyler Braden, Lake Havasu, Arizona Aug. 8: Seaforth, Birmingham, Alabama

Seaforth, Birmingham, Alabama Aug. 10: OneRepublic, Nashville, Tennessee

OneRepublic, Nashville, Tennessee Aug. 15: Midland, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City

Midland, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Aug. 17: Dashboard Confessional: St. Louis, Missouri

Dashboard Confessional: St. Louis, Missouri Aug. 18: Tyler Braden, Macon, Georgia

Tyler Braden, Macon, Georgia Aug. 21: Seaforth, Manchester, New Hampshire

Seaforth, Manchester, New Hampshire Aug. 29: Bush, Charlottesville, Virginia

Bush, Charlottesville, Virginia Sept. 1: Seaforth, CLeveland, Ohio

Seaforth, CLeveland, Ohio TBD: Seaforth, Detroit, Michigan

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!