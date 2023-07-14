 OneRepublic to Join Bud Light Backyard Tour of Free Concerts
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

‘Intimate, Backyard Vibes’: Bud Light Announces Free Summer US Concert Series By Artists Including OneRepublic

David MorrowJul 14th, 2023, 1:55 pm
Bud Light Backyard Tour

Bud Light Backyard Tour. (Image: Bud Light)

On Thursday, Bud Light announced the Bud Light Backyard Tour, a national U.S. music tour of free concerts for fans 21 and older featuring shows by OneRepublic, Dashboard Confessional, Midland, Bush, Tyler Braden and Seaforth.

“This summer, Bud Light is building upon its ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy’ platform by showing just how easy it is to enjoy the summer season,” Todd Allen, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, said in a news release. “We know summer concert experiences can sometimes be hard to enjoy between scoring coveted tickets and navigating large venues, which is why we are proud to introduce the Bud Light Backyard Tour, a summer tour that is easy to enjoy by bringing top artists and the best parts of the live music experience directly to local venues featuring intimate, backyard vibes across the country.”

Opening acts on the tour will include Dee Jay Silver, Tyler Braden and Lindsay Ell.

“Summer, country music, beer and good times. Why wouldn’t we be there?” country band Midland said.

Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to the tour at BudLightBackyard.com.

Bud Light Backyard Tour Schedule

  • July 31: Tyler Braden, Dallas, Texas
  • Aug. 2: Tyler Braden, Lake Havasu, Arizona
  • Aug. 8: Seaforth, Birmingham, Alabama
  • Aug. 10: OneRepublic, Nashville, Tennessee
  • Aug. 15: Midland, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City
  • Aug. 17: Dashboard Confessional: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Aug. 18: Tyler Braden, Macon, Georgia
  • Aug. 21: Seaforth, Manchester, New Hampshire
  • Aug. 29: Bush, Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Sept. 1: Seaforth, CLeveland, Ohio
  • TBD: Seaforth, Detroit, Michigan

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: