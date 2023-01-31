Budweiser Taps Kevin Bacon, Metro Boomin for Super Bowl Ad

On Tuesday, popular beer brand Budweiser released its Super Bowl LVII ad spot, titled “Six Degrees of Budweiser.”

Narrated by actor Kevin Bacon and featuring record producer Metro Boomin, the ad is a play on the theory “six degrees of separation,” which hypothesizes that all people are six or fewer social connections away from each other.

“They say all people are six degrees of separation away from each other,” Bacon says in the advertisement. “But some are just a six-pack away. The people who share the same spirit share the same beer.”

Bacon, 64, is known for his roles in “Footloose,” “Apollo 13” and many more films.

“The thing about Super Bowl ads is that you have :30s to get people to feel something – to laugh, to cry, to be inspired,” Bacon said in a news release. “I loved bringing back the six degrees concept for this year’s Super Bowl because at its core, the concept has always been about connection. I was especially drawn to the ending, when a Budweiser is handed to the camera and I say ‘This Bud’s For You.’ I think this ad is going to stick with people.”

Bacon narrating the ad is fitting, considering the actor’s 1994 assertion that he had worked with everybody in Hollywood or someone who’s worked with them. This statement sparked a game that became known as “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” in which players challenge each other to connect random actors to Bacon based on film roles.

“Throughout Budweiser’s history, the brand has championed the American spirit – the values and ideals that connect all our consumers no matter where they live or what they do,” Kristina Punwani, head of marketing, Budweiser, said in the news release. “In bringing back our iconic tagline, ‘This Bud’s For You,’ we are also evolving the meaning behind the phrase – from something that used to signify the end of the work day to a mantra that embodies the modern consumer and all their side hustles, passion projects and career successes. We are going to continue this focus on intentional and authentic connections with our audience around topics and passion points that matter most to them like sports and music in 2023 and beyond.”

“Six Degrees of Budweiser” was created by ad firm FCB New York and directed by duo Lalou Dammond and Joaquin Baca-Asay.

The commercial depicts six Americans who are connected through Budweiser. Here are details on the six individuals featured, via Budweiser:

“ Metro Boomin started from humble beginnings in St Louis, MO and has grown to be one of the top producers and hip-hop artists, including three albums reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and collaborating with some of the world’s leading artists throughout his career. To date, he has received “Producer of the Year” at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards four consecutive years in a row and “Producer of the Year” at the BET Hip Hop Awards twice. He is shown in the spot working alongside PineappleCITI.

started from humble beginnings in St Louis, MO and has grown to be one of the top producers and hip-hop artists, including three albums reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and collaborating with some of the world’s leading artists throughout his career. To date, he has received “Producer of the Year” at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards four consecutive years in a row and “Producer of the Year” at the BET Hip Hop Awards twice. He is shown in the spot working alongside PineappleCITI. PineappleCITI is a singer and rapper and is shown in the commercial working on a new mix in the studio. After overcoming a tragic accident that left her unable to walk for two years, Pineapple blended different genres of music to create her own sound and overcome adversity. She has a new album coming out in 2023 and has written music for Rap Shit on HBO.

is a singer and rapper and is shown in the commercial working on a new mix in the studio. After overcoming a tragic accident that left her unable to walk for two years, Pineapple blended different genres of music to create her own sound and overcome adversity. She has a new album coming out in 2023 and has written music for Rap Shit on HBO. Robert Moran is a construction worker with the Steedle Brothers Company where he worked for his father until he unexpectedly passed away. In the spot, he is depicted hosting a BBQ, bringing together friends for a party. Robert’s goal is to keep his father’s craftsmanship alive while providing for his family, building homes for generations to come.

is a construction worker with the Steedle Brothers Company where he worked for his father until he unexpectedly passed away. In the spot, he is depicted hosting a BBQ, bringing together friends for a party. Robert’s goal is to keep his father’s craftsmanship alive while providing for his family, building homes for generations to come. Theophilos Okuribido is a food truck owner and operator. In 2011, he opened his first food truck and after a failed venture, he bounced back with an inspiring story and a new small business called Fry Day where he continues sharing good food with his community.

is a food truck owner and operator. In 2011, he opened his first food truck and after a failed venture, he bounced back with an inspiring story and a new small business called Fry Day where he continues sharing good food with his community. Damian Young is the basketball player who hits the game winning shot in the spot and is a player for the Hometown Heroes in his day-to-day life. Raised by a hard-working, single mother in Denver, CO, his passion for the game and close relationship with his mother encouraged him to pursue his dream.

is the basketball player who hits the game winning shot in the spot and is a player for the Hometown Heroes in his day-to-day life. Raised by a hard-working, single mother in Denver, CO, his passion for the game and close relationship with his mother encouraged him to pursue his dream. Laura Estra co-founded a community group during the pandemic focused on creating a collaborative environment where people can come together to eat, drink, play games and share stories to support and uplift one another. Within the spot, she is depicted as the BBQ host within the community.”

