Lauded George T. Stagg Returns To Buffalo Trace Antique Collection | Whiskey Raiders

A day many have been waiting for is finally here: Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection has been announced for the 2022 fall release season.

Key to the release is the return of the extra-aged, Straight Bourbon, best known as George T. Stagg: a bruiser typically weighing in north of 120 proof and aged at least 15 years old. George T. Stagg was absent in 2021’s Antique Collection, leading to rashes of speculation and criticism across the world of whiskey.

Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection is five strong, comprised of William Larue Weller, Thomas H Handy, Eagle Rare 17 Year, Sazerac 18 Year and George T. Stagg. Here’s what we know about each bottling so far:

William Larue Weller was distilled in the spring of 2010, and is sourced from Buffalo Traces Warehouse C, K & N. It’s 124.7pf and features the brands wheated mashbill.

Thomas H Handy is a straight rye whiskey, distilled in the spring of 2016. It clocks in at a healthy 130.9pf and features barrels from warehouse I, L & M.

Eagle Rare 17 Year is notably sticking with a bottling proof of 101pf, a welcome after the brand bumped Eagle Rare from 45% ABV to 50.5% ABV in recent years releases. We’re not given information regarding the distillation year, warehouse sources or ages on Eagle Rare’s 2022 Release.

Sazerac 18 Year also sticks with it’s typical stats: an 18 Year old age statement with a bottling proof of 45% ABV. Barrels for the release come from the 2003 and 2004 season, and were sourced from Warehouse K, M & P.

Last but not least is George T. Stagg, distilled in 2007, carrying direct age information from Buffalo Trace: it’ll be bottled at 15 Years 5 Months old. The proof is no joke: 138.7pf, and sourced entirely from Warehouse K. Notably, this is the highest proof for the brand since 2015.

We’ll continue to cover the release as they become available, and hope to provide tasting notes and a thorough review as soon as possible. For a full copy of the press release, click here.

