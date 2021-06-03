Buffalo Trace Whiskey Sees Big Wins at the 2021 San Francisco Spirits Competition Awards | Whiskey Raiders

Buffalo Trace received 25 medals at the San Francisco Spirits Competition Awards this year- 12 of which received a coveted Double Gold award.

Receiving an award from the prestigious competition is an immense honor, but a Double Gold Medal is a huge deal in itself. Each entry is subjected to multiple rounds of blind tasting and was evaluated individually by the judges on both design and taste. As a result, a Double Gold medal is awarded to a whiskey that has received gold medal ratings from every judging panel member.

“We are proud to be recognized out of over 3,500 entries,” Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said. “These awards would not be possible without the hard work of such a dedicated team at the Distillery.”

Double Gold Medals went to:

• George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Stagg Jr. Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Sazerac Thomas H. Handy Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• W. L. Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• W. L. Weller Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

• Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur

Gold Medals went to:

• W. L. Weller Antique 107 Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• W. L. Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Blanton’s Gold Edition Bourbon Whiskey

• Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon Whiskey

• Benchmark Bonded Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Benchmark Top Floor Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Silver Medals went to:

• W. L. Weller 12-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• W. L. Weller C.Y.P.B. Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey

• Benchmark Old No. 8 Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Benchmark Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Benchmark Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Benchmark Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon

