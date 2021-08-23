Buffalo Trace's VIP Tour Guide Donates Soda Brand Proceeds To Restore Historic Cemetery

Buffalo Trace Distillery has many familiar faces. Many of them are encompassed in their bottles of bourbon – many rare, hard to find, and aggressively hunted by bourbon lovers. That said, not every face lives in the photos, portraits or bottles of booze holed up at the Frankfort, Kentucky distillery.

Enter Freddie Johnson, a long time tour guide and beloved face of the Buffalo Trace family and whiskey community.

Back in 2019, the distillery rebranded their root beer, and later their ginger beer, to bear Freddie’s name. Along with this rebranding came a promise: a share of proceeds, totaling $1.00 USD, from every case sold would serve as a donation. Freddie would choose the recipients of these donations. As a result, the first check has been cut, donating $11,872 dollars to the refurbishment and restoration of Green Hill Cemetery.

“This cemetery holds a lot of important historical significance for the local community as well as for the state of Kentucky,” Johnson said. “We are so thankful for this partnership and excited to put these funds to work to give this cemetery the restoration it needs, and give the families of loved ones buried here the final resting place their family members deserve.”

Freddie has a vision for #GreenHillCemetery – ‘Old men dream dreams, young men see visions.’ U can donate.@BuffaloTrace @BTDistilleryhttps://t.co/rQWBfQuHzb pic.twitter.com/GQb6zsLGYn — Distillery Daily (@DistilleryDaily) August 21, 2021

According to Buffalo Trace, the cemetery was founded in 1865, and honors 25,000 Black Kentucky troops who fought during the Civil War in America. Johnson is one of many volunteers who chairs the board of the historic cemetery, who have noted the cemetery was in desperate need of funding for years.