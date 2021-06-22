One of America’s Favorite Whiskey Distilleries Now Has Its Own Cigar Line | Whiskey Raiders

Cigars International and Buffalo Trace have collaborated in an effort to bring whiskey and smoking together again.

“Expect notes of cedar, cashews, and leather with hints of vanilla and spice on the finish. Incredibly balanced and unique, Buffalo Trace adds another ‘W’ to their resume and delivers one of the finest cigars we’ve had in long time. Oh, and it pairs exceptionally well with a few fingers of the good stuff.” The official listing on the Cigars International Website reads.

Buffalo Trace Distillery created this new release to celebrate Cigars International’s two new stores in Tampa and Lutz. The release takes place in downtown Ybor City, a landmark district that was long heralded as the birthplace of handmade cigars. And you wouldn’t expect anything less from Buffalo Trace Distillery, which has made enough history-defining releases by now.

Buffalo Trace Cigars from Cigars International on Vimeo.

The cigar, however, is not an infused cigar. It has not spent any time aging in a barrel from Buffalo Trace. That being said, being made at General Cigar Dominicana in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Last year, the Kentucky-based whiskey producer was named Distillery of the Year at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It won 18 medals and a Best in the Class designation. The company still has a distillery expansion going on and is having a party to celebrate its success with help from Cigars International.

