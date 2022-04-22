Bulleit 3 Years Early on Goal of Planting, Protecting Trees

In honor of Earth Day, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey announced it has planted 1 million trees in partnership with forestry innovation leader, American Forests — three years ahead of schedule.

This landmark achievement is part of Bulleit’s mission to improve tree equity within economically disadvantaged communities. Through this effort, Bulleit hopes to ensure that all people have access to the benefits that trees provide.

“Our commitment to a greener future does not stop with how we make our whiskey or our recent reforestation efforts. There is much more we can do especially with our invaluable friends at American Forests,” Ricky Collett, global brand director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, said in a news release. “While trees are a necessity for our award-winning bourbon, the benefits trees provide our communities are undeniable. Bulleit was built on the foundation of community and advancing Tree Equity is a way for us to give back to those who have given us so much.”

Bulleit will also collaborate with Street Art for Mankind, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of art to promote social change, in order to raise awareness of its Tree Equity objective. to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration with a multi-city mural project to raise awareness of its collective vision – a world where all people have access to the benefits trees provide, no exceptions.

In the next three years, Bulleit says it will collaborate with prominent artists to create large-scale, visually compelling murals in five American cities to promote the significance of Tree Equity. The first sponsored artwork will be unveiled this fall, along with a tree-planting ceremony to help amplify the #GenerationRestoration movement and encourage action around ecosystem restoration and climate change reversal by 2030.

