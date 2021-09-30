Bulleit Will Buy Your Drink Next Time you hit the Bar

Bulleit Whiskey Launches “Local Bar Sundays,” which is a movement to rally consumers to support their local bars. In other words, Bulleir literally wants to buy your first round of drinks at the bar.

Bulleit is encouraging consumers to go to their favorite local establishments in qualifying states with its “First Drink’s on us” rebate program through the end of 2021.

“Local bars and restaurants are a reflection of the vibrant and diverse communities they serve and have been the backdrop to some of life’s most important celebrations,” said Ricky Collett, global and U.S. brand director of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Diageo North America. “We’re proud to launch an initiative that reminds consumers of the importance of supporting their local establishments and communities, by making every Sunday, a Local Bar Sunday.”

Getting Your Refund From Bulleit Whiskey

Consumers can participate in Local Bar Sundays by going to their favorite restaurant or bar and ordering a drink with Bulleit Whiskey in it (Bulleit Manhattan, Bulleit Old-Fashioned, straight, on the rocks). They they are invited to upload their receipt to LocalBarSundays.com where up to $10 will be refunded via Venmo.

The Local Bar Sunday Event will run through the end of 2021, so be sure to hit up your local bar and take advantage of the free drinks while it lasts.

