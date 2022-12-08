Bushmills Launches 30-Year-Old Single Malt Priced at $1,000

On Wednesday, Bushmills, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, announced the release of the third expression in the Bushmills Rare Cask series, a 30-year-old single malt finished in Madeira casks.

Bottled at 98 proof, this extremely limited release carries a suggested retail price of $999.99 and is available for pre-order on Flaviar.

The whiskey was triple-distilled on Oct. 31, 1991, and then aged in bourbon and sherry casks for 13 years and four months before being blended and undergoing further maturation in three first-fill Madeira wine casks in 2005.

This is the second Rare Cask release under Alex Thomas, who was appointed Bushmills’ master blender in November 2021.

Bushmills 30 Year Old Single Malt Whisky Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Roasted walnuts, creme brulee and baked peaches mix with sweet notes of hazelnut and orange marmalade.

Taste: Begins with fresh pralines and toffee, before revealing sweet and dark chocolate, orange peel and molasses

Finish: Long and luxurious with sweet vanilla bean and mocha flavors

