Bushmills Releases Oldest Whiskey Yet | Whiskey Raiders

Irish whiskey producer Bushmills, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, has unveiled its oldest whiskey to date.

The 33-year-old Irish whiskey is the 10th and final release from Bushmills’ Causeway Collection. It will be sold exclusively in shops across all terminals of London’s Heathrow Airport, including its World of Whiskies shops, beginning March 1, at a suggested retail price of £1,245 ($1,504).

“We are really excited to be able to offer to our customers at Heathrow airport such a rare and highly sought after product,” Paul Martin, Dufry category manager for liquor in the UK, said in a news release, provided via Irish Whiskey Magazine. “We know that in travel retail customers are always looking for something a bit different or unique and this most definitely ticks that box. We expect it to be a great success.”

Only 690 bottles of the 106.6-proof Irish single malt will be available.

In December, Bushmills released a 30-year-old whiskey.

The Causeway Collection is composed of cask-finished, well-aged Irish single malt whiskeys. It is the first collection from Bushmills Master Blender Alex Thomas.

“It is truly a privilege to work with such rare whiskeys in The Causeway Collection,” Thomas said. “They are the fruits of over 400 years of Bushmills whiskey-making tradition, each expertly created and nurtured over decades. “The Causeway Collection is a celebration of our passion for single malts, and these special whiskeys are our greatest treasures. At Bushmills, we continue to innovate and create new expressions to excite the whiskey community. We are proud to build on the growing legacy of The Causeway Collection and excited to share our 33 Year Old Port Cask with whiskey fans travelling through Heathrow from all corners of the globe.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram