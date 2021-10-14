Bushmills Announces 2 new Whiskeys for Causeway Collection

Bushmills Irish Whiskey, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, is launching two new expressions, both part of its 2021 Causeway Collection.

The first new addition to the collection is The Causeway Collection 1991 Madeira Cask, which will be available exclusively from The Whisky Shop. The second, The Causeway Collection 2000 Port Cask, will be available across Great Britain at select specialist retailers.

The Bushmills 1991 Madeira Cask

Bushmills bottled only 738 bottles of The Bushmills 1991 Madeira Cask. The expression was aged for more than 13 years in oloroso sherry butts and bourbon barrels before maturing for 15 years in first-fill Madeira wine casks. The result is cask-strength and bottled at 100.4 proof. Bushmills describes the whiskey as “rich with a deep, sweet, fruity character and overtones of creamy pralines and black coffee.”

A 700-milliliter bottle of the 1991 Madeira cask will set you back £695 ($950). The 738 available bottles will hit The Whisky Shop’s virtual shelves Nov. 1.

Tasting notes:

Colour: Antique gold

Nose: Rich fruit notes with hints of mandarin orange, toasted

cocoa, black coffee and charred oak

Palate: Sweet fruit gives way to a nutty praline creaminess, notes

of smooth chocolate and just a touch of black coffee

Finish: The mellow comforting heat continues, the dried fruit

returns ending with a long dry finish

The Bushmills 2000 Port Cask

The Bushmills 2000 Port Cask is matured for 20 years in wine casks from Portugal. It is bottled at a cask strength 108.2 proof. Bushmills describes this whiskey as “imbued with big, bold and luscious red fruit flavours.”

Beginning at the end of November, 2,322 bottles will be available for purchase from select spirits retailers, including Hedonism, Master of Malt, Selfridges and The Whiskey Exchange. The recommended retail price for a 700-milliliter bottle is £260 ($355).

Tasting notes:

Colour: Red gold

Nose: Luscious red fruits, the perfume of ripe raspberry and

plum with a hint of grapefruit

Palate: Bold ripe red strawberry flavours intermingle with

caramelised toffee and the growing warmth of sweet chilli and allspice

Finish: Sweet spiciness that lingers on the palate

The Causeway Collection

Bushmills announced the 2021 Causeway Collection last month. This year’s is the second iteration after last year’s inaugural collection did well. This year’s collection features 12 bottles. Aside from the 1991 Madeira ask and the 2000 Port Cask, Bushmills revealed two other members when it first announced the collection: the 2011 Sauternes Cask and a 1995 Marsala Cask.

