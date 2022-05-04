Buzzard’s Roost Char 1 Rye | Whiskey Raiders

Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey is re-launching its inaugural whiskey under a new name.

Char 1 Rye – formerly known as Very Small Batch Rye – is a three-year-old Indiana rye whiskey that was designed to star in mixed drinks as well as a satisfactory performance for sipping neat.

“Our proprietary barrel alchemies are all based on Char 1 barrels,” said Buzzard’s Roost co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones. “Char 1 Rye is an evolution of the first whiskey we launched in 2019, offering the complex sweet and spicy flavor profile that made it a huge success when it launched.”

Jason Brauner, co-founder and master blender for Buzzard’s Roost, explains the commitment to Char 1 for all Buzzard’s Roost whiskies, saying, “We are the first whiskey brand to only use of Char 1 barrels for the second barrel maturation, and we do it because of what it brings to the whiskey in terms of flavor and color. We use our barrels like a spice rack, with each bringing very intentional aromas and flavor profiles to the final blend.”

Buzzard’s Roost Char 1 Tasting Notes

The mash bill is comprised of 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley. The rye is 105- proof (52.5 percent ABV) and includes notes of wood and sweet citrus that open to deeper notes of dark chocolate and dark fruit according to the press release. It’s said to be a warm spirit, full of confection and caramel goodness. Char 1 is set to retail for $49.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!