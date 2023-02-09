Buzzard's Roost Whiskey to Open Downtown Louisville Location

On Tuesday, whiskey brand Buzzard’s Roost announced plans to open a micro-distillery and tasting room in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, at 624 W. Main Street. According to Buzzard’s Roost, the location is in the final stages of completion and is scheduled to open this spring.

The Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience will be 6,000 square feet and will include a bar, tasting room and retail space. The micro-distillery is planned to produce five to seven barrels of bourbon or rye whiskey each week. These distilled whiskeys will complement Buzzard’s Roost’s cache of sourced whiskeys, which are re-barreled and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Company and Bardstown, Kentucky.

“This is an important next step for us,” Buzzard’s Roost CEO and co-founder Judy Hollis Jones said in a news release. “We’ve had significant success expanding our distribution into 10 states plus Canada in the last three years, and we launched our online shop in late 2022. The new micro-distillery and tasting room will let even more people — including the growing number of visitors to Louisville – experience Buzzard’s Roost bourbons and rye whiskeys in fun and creative ways.”

Hollis Jones said the brand expects to offer limited-edition bourbons and ryes exclusive to the tasting room.

The new space will offer whiskey education classes planned by expert and author Susan Reigler and cocktail classes developed by Heather Wibbels, the author of “Bourbon is My Comfort Food.”

The Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience will offer guided tastings of Buzzard’s Roost’s whiskeys and will also offer cocktails.

Buzzard’s Roost Launches Smoked Barrel Rye

Earlier this month, Buzzard’s Roost debuted its latest whiskey, Buzzard’s Roost Smoked Barrel Rye, a 4-year-old rye blend barreled twice in new oak.

“We love creating new and delicious flavor profiles through the alchemy of our secondary barrel treatments,” Hollis Jones said in a news release. “Smoked Barrel Rye is a perfect example of how our use of Char 1 barrels, our proprietary toast profiles and a subtle pre-smoking of the barrels results in a whiskey unlike any other.”

Bottled at 105 proof, the new rye will sell for a suggested retail price of $70 per 750-milliliter bottle.

