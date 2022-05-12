Compass Box Scotch Sells Majority Stake to Investor

Caelum Capital Limited, a London-based investor focused on premium beverage businesses, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Compass Box Delicious Whisky Limited, a London-based scotch whisky brand.

The investment firm has hired Maurice Doyle to be Compass Box’s new CEO. Doyle has almost 30 years of marketing, commercial and executive leadership experience in the spirits business.

“I am delighted to be joining Compass Box. It is a brand that I have long admired as a pioneer within Scotch whisky. I have a huge amount of respect for [Compass Box Founder] John [Glaser] and what he has achieved,” Doyle said in a news release.

Caelum Capitol Limited was founded up by ex-Diageo executive Manish Rungta.

“We are excited to partner with Compass Box and it is representative of the innovative and pioneering brands within the beverage category that we would like to invest behind,” Rungta said.

Metric Point Capital, served as the exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Caelum.

“We are thankful for the support of the Metric Point team during a very complex process and a crowded North American fundraising market,” Rungta said. “Metric Point brought highly technical skillsets and a tailored solution for this unique proprietary deal and we ended up being oversubscribed in our fundraising.”

In September, Compass Box announced the release of Orchard House, a whisky that the brand described as “more ‘our whisky’ than anything we’ve made before.”

In March, Chicago-based investment firm Pritzker Private Capitol acquired Kentucky distiller, producer and bottler Bardstown Bourbon Company.

