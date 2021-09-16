Campari the Latest Spirits Company to Join Fight Against Underage Drinking and Drunk Driving | Whiskey Raiders

Campari has joined Responsibility.org in the fight against underage drinking and to encourage responsible drinking, the company announced Thursday.

Coming from one of the leading spirits brands, it’s an impressive stance. Considering Campari owns Wild Turkey, which has been family-run and operated for three generations, it is fitting that it would join the fight.

Campari is in good company with other brands such as Diageo (Captain Morgan’s, Johnnie Walker) and Beam Suntory (Jim Beam) to bring awareness to the dangers surrounding consumption.

“As a global leader in the spirits industry with a traditional focus on the aperitivo moment, Campari Group’s business has always focused on striking a balance between convivial drinking occasions and moderate consumption behaviors. With leadership comes responsibility, and our partnership with Responsibility.org strengthens our ability to advance these mission-critical issues in the U.S. further,” Ugo Fiorenzo, managing director of Campari America, said in a news release. “Today, we are proud to join the esteemed ranks of Responsibility.org partners.”

Responsibility.org

Responsibility.org is an organization dedicated to supporting responsible consumption. Its goal is to help Americans develop a healthier relationship with alcohol. Together with many others, Campari Group will support Responsibility.org’s mission to end impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking and promote responsible consumption.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!