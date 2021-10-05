Campari Commits More Than $80K to Help Hospitality Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly difficult on the hospitality industry. During the pandemic, the industry lost one in five of its employees, according to The Drinks Business. To help the state of the industry, Campari Group has become a founding partner of Develop, a vocational hardship initiative launched by The Drinks Trust.

Campari pledged £60K (nearly $82,000) to Develop, which intends to “lift people out of long-term hardship and grow our industry workforce,” according to The Drinks Trust website.

About Develop

Develop is partnering with providers to offer courses, skills and education to people in the hospitality industry in the United Kingdom, with the goal of helping to cure staff shortages at UK hospitality businesses. According to the website, Develop will offer people the opportunity to “benefit from the skills and education best suited to their needs, be it in the production of drinks, in distribution and logistics, or at the point of sale in both retail and hospitality.”

Topics covered in courses will include mixology, bartending, cider making, brewing, distillation, winemaking, cellar management, vineyard skills, and wine and beer sommelier training. Furthermore, Develop will offer education about returning to work, CV writing, interview techniques and workplace culture.

The Drinks Trust will pay the funding required to attend all courses and guarantees “that those most in need are given the best possible opportunity to join our industry or grow within it.”

Applications for Develop are not yet open, but those who are interested can leave their contact information here and will be contacted when more details are available.

