This MLB Season, Baseball and Canned Cocktails Collide

This week was a big one for the canned cocktails industry, with two big announcements from brands Troop and Day Chaser, both announcing new partnerships related to MLB ahead of the league’s opening day Thursday.

Day Chaser Partners with WFAN’s Yankees Radio Network

Day Chaser announced it has have teamed up with Audacy and WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM), New York’s iconic radio station, which covers the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets and Knicks, with plans to execute a multi-dimensional campaign aimed at reaching listeners across the sports radio network.

Stemming from the partnership, Day Chaser will team up with WFAN’s Yankees Radio Network to support the team in its “Chase for 28” campaign to capture its 28th World Series.

Day Chaser will also be in collaboration with WFAN’s lineup of hosts to bolster brand awareness and execute an integrated marketing program alongside several popular sports talk show hosts, including Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti of “Boomer & Gio” and Craig Carton of “Carton & Roberts.” The partnership will allow Day Chaser to reach millions throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Day Chaser describes itself as “perfect for those living an active lifestyle full of adventure,” so the collaboration should be perfect for targeting its ideal market and expanding its outreach, as the brand has only been on the scene for a few months.

Texas Rangers Sign Partnership with Troop

The Texas Rangers have partnered with Troop, a maker of ready-to-drink full-flavored, full-strength cocktails, to distribute beverages at Globe Life Field.

Four of Troop’s spirit-based beverages, Vodka Lemonade, Tequila Paloma, Bourbon Smash and Rum Mojito, will be available to guests during home games throughout the 2022 season.

“The Rangers are thrilled to welcome Troop to the partnership family as we gear up for an exciting season ahead,” said Chad Wynn, VP of Texas Rangers business partnerships. “The Troop brand is passionate about bringing the community together, and we look forward to growing their presence in Arlington and across the entire DFW Metroplex.”

Troop is a woman-owned and majority-led company. Each year, Troop collaborates with a different environmental charity to help raise awareness about preserving the environment. As part of 1% For The Planet, Troop gives back 1% of its annual revenue to support this goal.

