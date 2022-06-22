Metal Band Cannibal Corpse, Three Floyds Collab on Whiskey

Death metal band Cannibal Corpse and Indiana-based distillery Three Floyds on Saturday released a new single-barrel straight malt whiskey, Golden Blood. This whiskey is the first in Three Floyds’ Legacy Series.

Three Floyds described the whiskey as follows on its Instagram page: “Made with malted barley and wheat, this juggernaut was lying in wait for 4 years in a new charred and toasted oak barrel. With notes of banana cream and nutmeg, smoke and highland grass, this particular (and remarkably smooth) crusher of a barrel was hand-selected by our friends in @cannibalcorpseofficial.”

This is Three Floyds’ first single-barrel release. The was released at noon on Saturday at the distillery’s kiosk in Munster, Indiana. Each bottle is priced at $100 and limited to one bottle per customer.

The whiskey’s label artwork was created by the band’s friend and collaborator Vince Locke.

Three Floyds also debuted merch to accompany the whiskey release.

Three Floyds is a popular brewery founded in 1996. In 2019, Three Floyds opened a distillery, which since has created whiskeys, rums, gins and an aquavit. Three Floyds has collaborated with several metal bands.