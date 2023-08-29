 Cardi B Announces Pumpkin Spice Whipshots | Whiskey Raiders
Cardi B’s Vodka-Spiked Whipped Cream Brand, Whipshots, Announces Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavor

David MorrowAug 29th, 2023, 1:43 pm
Whipshots

Cardi B’s vodka-infused whipped cream brand, Whipshots, (Photo: Whipshots)

On Tuesday, Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream brand founded by Grammy Award-winning musical artist Cardi B and Starco Brands, announced its newest flavor: Pumpkin Spice.

“Incorporating Pumpkin Spice into our lineup is a direct result of this brand’s unrelenting innovation and creativity,” Starco Brands CEO Ross Sklar said in a news release. “We are striving for fans to experience new ways of consuming Whipshots each season, growing our footprint as an in-demand spirit and certifying the versatility of the product.”

Starting this week, Whipshots Pumpkin Spice will be available online and at retailers across the nation including Albertsons, Safeway, Total Wine, BevMo, Meijer, Spec’s, Vons and select Kroger and Walmart locations.

Earlier this month, Whipshots announced expansion to 10 new states. To see the full list of states Whipshots is available in, click here.

Pumpkin Spice becomes all the rage each autumn, and we’re quickly approaching that time of year. Last week, Starbucks announced its 2023 fall menu, which includes a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini at its Starbucks Reserve locations.

In the news release, Whipshots encouraged consumers to elevate their espresso and coffee drinks using Pumpkin Spice Whipshots to create a “Pumpkin SPIKED Latte.”

A Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini — or any similar pumpkin-themed cocktail — is the perfect place for Whipshots Pumpkin Spice.

Whipshots’ core portfolio of flavors comprises Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel. This is the third limited-edition seasonal flavor Whipshots has released, following Peppermint in the winter and Lime in the summer.

