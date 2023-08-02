Cardi B's Whipshots Is Now Available in These 37 States

Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream brand from Starco Brands and Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B, is headed to 10 new states, the brand announced Wednesday. Whipshots is now available in 36 states.

The 10 latest states Whipshots is entering are New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Mexico, South Carolina, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska.

The other states 26 states Whipshots is available in are Washington, Idaho, California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Michigan, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland — plus Washington, D.C.

“Whipshots has made enormous strides from its inception to scale and we are thrilled to see customers return and return again for the Whipshots experience,” Starco Brands CEO Ross Sklar said in a news release. “Our team has done an incredible job expanding its distribution both on and off premise throughout the US. Not only will Whipshots soon be available in every state, we are starting to explore international opportunities as well.”

Whipshots Reaches Major Milestone

Starco Brands also announced on Wednesday that it sold its three-millionth can since launching to retail in February 2022.

“When I went into this, I didn’t want to create just another alcohol brand,” Cardi B said in the news release. “I wanted it to be a whole new experience in a new category of liquor. I love seeing people celebrating with Whipshots taking things to the next level!”

Whipshots has a core lineup of three flavors: Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel. Despite being young, the brand has already released two limited-edition flavors — Peppermint and Lime — and been very active on the marketing side since launching. In June 2022, the brand partnered with and donated to the Transgender Law Center during a Pride Month campaign called “WHIP IT OUT.”

In April, Whipshots teamed up with ready-to-drink brand Buzzballz for a Testicular Cancer Month awareness campaign titled “Whip the Ballz.”

Whipshots announced in June that it would be bringing its products to more than 250 AMC movie theater locations across the U.S.

Click here to read our review of Whipshots.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!