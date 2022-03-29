Chinese Literary Classic Inspires new Singapore Whisky NFTs

Singapore Whisky bar The Chambers by Cask recently launched its Mighty Cask series, featuring three collectible bottles.

The three uniquely sculpted bottles are inspired by legendary characters from the Chinese literary tale, “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.” The scotch whisky collection is made in collaboration with toy and art designer Mighty Jaxx and includes a 20-year-old, 22-year-old and 23-year-old single-malt whisky in three unique, collectible bottles inspired by characters from “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.”

“We started The Chambers by Cask because of our shared appreciation for whisky. This collaboration with Mighty Jaxx along with their vision and expertise in future culture elevates the idea of whisky collecting into a new and exciting paradigm,” said David Lau, part of the founding team of The Chambers by Cask. “Mighty Cask not only expresses the beloved golden spirit as a unique and collectible art form but also extends that experience into the digital space.”

The lucky few who get their hands on the exclusive bottles also receive an NFT version that they can authenticate on the Mighty Jaxx mobile application to acquire the digital versions of the bottle designs. Holders of the whisky NFTs will also get the chance to purchase a limited miniature series of the Mighty Cask selection in sets of three, according to The Drinks Business.

The Drinks Business also shared that when placed side by side, “The bottles together vividly depict the three generals: Guan Yu, who represents the ideals of loyalty and righteousness, features on the 20-year-old Caperdonich; Liu Bei, who is characterized by benevolence, appears on the 22-year-old Glen Keith; and Zhang Fei, immortalized by his might in defeating an army of 10,000 soldiers, is depicted on the 23-year-old Glen Grant expression.”

The Mighty Cask collection are available for purchase while supplies last at The Chambers by Cask. Each set of all three designs will retail for $5,888.

